JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Auditor Shad White (R-Miss.) announced his legislative priorities for the 2024 session.

“In my time as Auditor, my team and I have successfully asked lawmakers to make it harder for a court to wipe someone’s record clean when they steal taxpayer money, give investigators more time to identify fraud under the statute of limitations, and require state agencies to report suspected fraud to us,” said White. “These were important changes in the law. Now we’re going to work together to make our laws even stronger in our fight against corruption.”

White’s legislative agenda includes:

The Whistleblower Reward Act – Private citizens will be able to come forward with information about corruption or theft of taxpayer funds, and if their information leads to an arrest and recovery, the private citizen will receive a portion of what has been recovered. The law will be similar to federal whistleblower reward statutes.

Strengthening the Open Meetings Act – If a group of people in government holds an illegal secret meeting, this change to the law will state that the decision they make in that meeting is null and void.

Free community college for graduates of the high school military program, JROTC.

Creating a study committee to change how the state funds universities.