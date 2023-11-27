JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rep. Earle Banks (D-District 67) received probation on a federal tax crime charge.

Banks received two years of probation during a sentencing hearing on Monday, November 27. The restitution was set at $84,766.00, which Banks has already paid.

In May 2023, Banks pled guilty as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. government. He pled guilty to “willfully making a false material statement on a federal income tax return” to the tune of $582,000. He received the money through the sale of property his family owned.

By pleading guilty, Banks avoided a trial. He has been in the Mississippi House since 1993.

The conviction does not prevent him from continuing to serve at the state Capitol and he intends to remain in office, according to his attorney Rob McDuff.

Conviction of many felony charges disqualifies people from holding public offices in Mississippi, but convictions for manslaughter or violating federal tax laws do not prevent people from seeking or holding office, including a legislative seat.

Banks was unopposed for reelection this year in House District 67, which is entirely in Hinds County. He ran unsuccessfully for a Mississippi Supreme Court seat in 2012.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.