JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Supreme Court decisions, ranging from student loan forgiveness to gay rights, came down on Friday, June 30.

In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled President Biden’s student debt relief program was unconstitutional. The program would have erased more than $400 billion in debt for millions of borrowers across the country and roughly 439,000 borrowers in Mississippi.

The conservative majority of the court ruled that a cancellation program of this size requires congressional approval.

“What’s interesting here is that lower federal courts, staffed again by ideologically aligned judges, saw this matter differently. In the meantime, Mississippi citizens can hope that there is something that takes the place of this,” said Matt Steffey, a professor at the Mississippi College School of Law.

Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) took to social media and applauded the ruling.

“This is another good decision from the Supreme Court and another win for America,” he said.

The court also ruled on a matter that pitted gay rights against free speech. In a 6-3 vote, the court’s conservative majority ruled that a Colorado web designer was protected by the First Amendment to refuse to provide services for same-sex marriages.

Little to no impact should be felt in Mississippi. The Mississippi Legislature passed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act in 2014, which protects businesses and individuals from legal consequences for condemning LGBTQ+ lifestyles.