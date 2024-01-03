JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) laid out his legislative priorities Wednesday afternoon. They range from changes in Mississippi’s finance law to business regulation.

Watson also discussed what he would like to see out of a ballot initiative bill. He has been vocal about his support for restoring the ballot initiative process in Mississippi.

In 2023, the ballot initiative bill died following disagreements between the Mississippi House and Mississippi Senate. The bill was criticized as not being a true ballot initiative, given the fact that the original version of the bill banned abortion laws to be decided by voters.

Watson said he was undecided on whether he would support a similar measure this year.

“Do you want people making decisions on appropriations or finance? I think that’s where you got to. At some point in time, we elect folks to do a job. Maybe there are some topics we should rest with our elective body, the legislature, but at the same time, my argument is we govern by the consent of those who are governed, and I think the people of Mississippi are the ones that should have the strongest voice at all times,” he said.

The signature amount needed to place an issue on the ballot is still one of intense debate. Last year, the House and Senate could not agree on an amount, with their respective numbers differing by more than 100,000.

The most comprehensive piece coming out of Watson’s office this year will be campaign finance reform. He plans to push for a complete overhaul of the state’s current campaign finance system.

The reform package includes an entirely new online filing system, enforcement of campaign finance law put under the Secretary of State’s Office and the elimination of legacy campaign accounts.

While it will cost the state, Watson said the reform package is vital.

“We have basically remade the entire package, from the enforcement piece, bringing it all under our house here at the Secretary of State’s Office. We need a new system here in our state, and it’s gonna be costly, but we’ve put that in our budget, and we’ll be asking the legislature to help us with those funds. I think it’s a good thing for sunshine, a good thing for transparency, and a good thing for efficiency in that process,” he said.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) also has a campaign finance reform plan in the works. Watson said he has spoken to Hosemann about the Senate’s plan.