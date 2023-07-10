JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) tweeted the VA’s response to a letter from Mississippi’s Republican Congressional delegation about the pride flag flying at the Biloxi National Cemetary.

The June letter criticized the flying of the pride flag as “public virtue signaling” and a “political stunt.” The joint letter initially spawned from a letter made by U.S. Representative Mike Ezell (R-Miss.) days earlier. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) did not sign either letter.

Patricia L. Ross, Assistant Secretary for Congressional and Legislative Affairs, responded to Wicker Friday on behalf of the Department of Veteran Affairs.

In the letter to Wicker, she said an Army veteran created the pride flag. Furthermore, she stated that the flag was flying during Pride Month to “recognize the contributions of the more than one million LGBTQ+ Veterans in this Nation, and their families, caregivers, and survivors.” She told Senator Wicker to direct additional questions to Congressional Relations Officer Amanda Neumann.

Wicker posted Ross’ response on Twitter. In addition, he said

“Our veterans expect the @DeptVetAffairs to provide services, not promote controversial ideologies.

Doubling down on flying the Pride flag in place of an American flag at a veterans cemetery is disrespectful to the service members interred there.” Senator Roger Wicker, Twitter





No one else within Mississippi’s Congressional delegation has commented on Ross’ Friday letter or Wicker’s Saturday tweet as of publication.