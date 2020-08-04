Mississippi Republican Party elects party leadership during state convention

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Delegates to the Mississippi Republican State Convention elected party leadership for the next four years.

“The reorganization of our Party through the Convention process is an important time for Mississippi Republicans,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I congratulate all who were chosen to serve as leaders in the Mississippi Republican Party for the next four years and look forward to working with them to continue advancing our Party’s cause throughout Mississippi. I also congratulate Chairman Smith and Executive Director Scoggins on a successful convention.”

“Under the leadership of Governor Reeves, the Mississippi Republican Party is as strong as it has ever been and Mississippi’s future is as bright as ever as a result,” MSGOP Chairman Lucien Smith said. “Mississippians understand the Republican Party is the only conservative party in our state and nation, so it is no surprise that we have made such huge gains these last several years. Grassroots leaders are key in the effort to ensure the government bodies in Mississippi—from the courthouse to the statehouse—are run by principled conservatives.”

Positions elected at the Republican State Convention are as follows:

National Committeeman and Committeewoman:

The MSGOP National Committeeman is Henry Barbour.

The MSGOP National Committeewoman is Jeanne Luckey.

Presidential Electors:

MSGOP Presidential Electors are: Franc Lee, Frank Bordeaux, Bruce Martin, Johnny McRight, Terry Reeves and John Dane, III.

MSGOP Executive Committee:

1 st Congressional District: Shannon Bibbee, DeSoto County; Faye Dillard, Pontotoc County; Keith Heard, Lowndes County; Edward Holliday, Lee County; Ellen Jernigan, DeSoto County; Sue Morrisson, Union County; Pat Nozinich, Tate County; Kim Remak, DeSoto County; Donna Ruth Roberts, Lafayette County; Jimmy Stephens, Lee County; DuJuana Thompson, Alcorn County; Giles Ward, Winston County; and Neil Whaley, Marshall County.

2 nd Congressional District: Eric Biedenharn, Warren County; Phil Buffington, Madison County; Lydia Chassaniol, Montgomery County; Betty Coleman, Washington County; John Dean, Jr., Washington County; Blake Ferretti, Bolivar County; Webster Franklin, Tunica County; J.R. Jones, Hinds County; John Phillip Land, Bolivar County; Nat McMullan, Coahoma County; Barbara Rooks-Jackson, Hinds County; Ken Strachan, Carroll County; and Liles Williams, Hinds County.

3 rd Congressional District: Paul Brown, Adams County; Beau Cox, Rankin County; Donnie Caughman, Simpson County; Beth Hamilton, Hinds County; Marnita Henderson, Oktibbeha County; Reneé Lambert, Madison County; Franc Lee, Rankin County; Tyler Norman, Lauderdale County; John Roberts, Lincoln County; Marcy Scoggins, Madison County; Cheryl Sparkman, Kemper County; Dana Stringer, Rankin County; and Matt Sullivan, Smith County;

4 th Congressional District Derek Arrington, Forrest County; Cheryl Cranford, Lamar County; Vivian Dailey, Jackson County; Mike Ezell, Jackson County; Nell Frisbie, Hancock County; Frank Genzer, Harrison County; Jeff Howell, George County; Sandra McKiernon, Jackson County; John Parker, Jones County; Kay Patterson, Marion County; Brandon Payne, Harrison County; Wayne Tisdale, Harrison County; and Mike Tyson, Pearl River County.



