Mississippi Secretary of State discusses Election Day reminders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson held a news conference on Monday, November 2, to discuss preparations and important reminders for Election Day. The General Election will be on Tuesday, November 3.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to find information about voting in Mississippi, including polling precinct locations.
All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (November 3) and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count.
Additional information:
- Voters are not allowed to take pictures of their ballots
- PPE was sent to circuit clerks in Mississippi
- Poll workers will be required to wear face masks; Voters do not have to wear face masks
- Curbside voting will be available for disabled individuals
The Secretary of State’s Office streamed the news conference on its Facebook page.
LATEST STORIES:
- Trump promises court fight over Pennsylvania absentee votes
- AP Source: Raiders Trent Brown hospitalized
- Study says people at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 at grocery store than on airplane
- Mississippi Insight, Sept. 26 2020: Medical Marijuana
- Trump to visit Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport