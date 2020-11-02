Mississippi Secretary of State discusses Election Day reminders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson held a news conference on Monday, November 2, to discuss preparations and important reminders for Election Day. The General Election will be on Tuesday, November 3.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to find information about voting in Mississippi, including polling precinct locations.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (November 3) and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count.

Additional information:

Voters are not allowed to take pictures of their ballots

PPE was sent to circuit clerks in Mississippi

Poll workers will be required to wear face masks; Voters do not have to wear face masks

Curbside voting will be available for disabled individuals

The Secretary of State’s Office streamed the news conference on its Facebook page.

