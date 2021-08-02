Mississippi Secretary of State provides update on “Tackle the Tape” initiative

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One year ago, Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) launched the “Tackle the Tape” initiative.

The initiative is aimed to increase economic opportunities for all Mississippians by promoting competition and encouraging innovation and job growth.

“You look at ‘Tackle the Tape,’ not only that but our position on the OLRC, the Occupation Licensing Review Commission. It oversees 29 boards of commissions, so we are starting an effort here in our office to go through all 29 boards of commissions and every regulation,” he said.

Watson is calling the effort “29 by 29” and hopes to have met with al. 29 boards of commissions by the year 2029.