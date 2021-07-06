Mississippi State Senators Jackson, Witherspoon resign

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann announced Senators Sampson Jackson and Tammy Witherspoon have resigned.

“After nearly three decades of service, Senator Jackson has a wealth of experience and knowledge about the legislative process and policy which served his district very well. Senator Witherspoon was equally as dedicated to finding solutions and opportunities for her constituents,” said Hosemann.

He continued, “Both Senators had a collegial and congenial nature in the chamber, and oftentimes worked across the aisle on issues aimed at making Mississippi a great place to live and work. We are grateful for their service to our State, and we wish them both well in their respective new roles.”

Jackson represented District 32, which includes Kemper, Lauderdale, Noxubee, and Winston counties. He submitted his resignation to Hosemann on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Witherspoon represented District 38, which includes Adams, Amite, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson counties. She also submitted her resignation on June 30. She began her term as the mayor of Magnolia on July 1.