Mississippi Supreme Court candidates make final push ahead of Election Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two candidates are running for a seat on the Mississippi Supreme Court.

One of the candidates is Judge Latrice Westbrooks. If elected, she would be the first Black woman to serve in the state’s highest court. Westbrooks has been a prosecutor and a public defender.

“I’m asking voters to vote for me, not because of my gener or my race; that’s a bonus. But because of my qualifications. I’m well suited to sit on this court and to do the work on behalf of the State of Mississippi,” she said.

Westbrooks is running against Supreme Court Justice Kenny Griffis.

“Supreme Court is the highest judicial power in Mississippi, and it’s important that we have experienced and qualified judges who do base their decisions on what the law is, not changing the law every week or every opportunity or picking winners and losers. We let the evidence decide and apply the law to the evidence,” he stated.

Griffis was appointed to the seat last year by former Governor Phil Bryant.

