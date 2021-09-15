Mississippi task force report urges action to stop teacher shortages

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) released a task force report that calls for Mississippi leaders to take action to address teacher shortages in the state, while improving the state’s economic future.

The report is from the Mississippi Governor’s Human Capital Task Force. They provided details on how Mississippi leaders should collaborate to improve teacher compensation and support for new teachers.

“Teachers play a critical role in the long-term success of our state and country, and my administration will be unwavering in its commitment to ensuring they have what’s needed to teach the next generation of leaders,” said Reeves. “First things first, teachers deserve a raise and I’ll do everything in my power to ensure it happens quickly.”

According to the governor, the task force includes teachers, local school superintendents, education professors and deans, a university president, state Board of Education members, State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright and other Mississippi Department of Education representatives, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning, the Mississippi Community College Foundation and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

Recommendations from the report include:

Improve pathways and preparation for teachers

Strengthen support for teachers throughout their careers

Raise teacher compensation to professional levels

On Wednesday, the Mississippi Senate Education Committee will hold a hearing on teacher compensation at 10:15 a.m. A livestream of the hearing will be available to watch.