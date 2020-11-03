Mississippi voters line up early to cast ballots for 2020 General Election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Voters started to line up early Tuesday morning at their precincts to cast their ballots in the 2020 General Election.

Doors opened at 7:00 a.m. at the polling precincts and will close at 7:00 p.m. Any voter still in line at 7:00 p.m. is entitled to cast their ballot.

Voters are encouraged to wear face masks and polling precincts, but they are not required.

Click here to sew what’s on the ballot in Mississippi.

