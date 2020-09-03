Mississippians at risk of severe COVID-19 illness eligible to vote absentee

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi voters at risk of severe COVID-19 illness or death are eligible to vote absentee for November election, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
The ACLU announced on Thursday that Mississippians with underlying medical conditions can submit an absentee by deadline day.
Absentee applications will be available Friday, September 4, 2020.
