Mississippians to take part in DNC on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday night, and it will look different this year as the nation grapples with the spread of the coronavirus. Supporters are gathering virtually this year.

Day one of the DNC is expected to be about unity.

“It’s about diversity, age race, gender but also political view points, and I think that’s what they want to put carefully on display in the first day, as people are just tuning in,” explained Nathon Shrader, a political science professor at Millsaps College.

Former Mississippi Representative David Baria (D-Miss.) said, “You won’t have the in person attendees. If you’ve never been to a convention of either party of this size, it’s a lot of fun. There’s a lot of excitement you see folks that you’ve only seen on television before; governors, congressmen and women and senators,even presidential candidates.”

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and former First Lady Michelle Obama will headline day one. Other speakers include Ohio’s former Republican Governor John Kasich, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

The first night’s speeches will set the tone of the DNC.

“Given where we stand right now with the nation’s economy with the pandemic, with all the uncertainty, I think people want to be inspired, and I believe that’s going to be a critical thing that we see over the course of four nights here. And the plans are still being developed for what the Republican convention is going to look like,” explained Shrader.

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and DNC Chairman Rep Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) will also speak on day one of the convention. Jackson Pastor Jerry Young, of New Hope Baptist Church, will give the invocation.

Coverage of the DNC starts at 9:00 p.m. on 12 News.

