Mississippians to vote on medical marijuana initiatives in November

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In November, Mississippi voters will have the option to vote yes or no for medical marijuana. Voters will see a two part question for the approval or disapproval of Initiative 65 or Initiative 65-A.

Initiative 64 is for a medical marijuana program, which is on the ballot after a petition garnered enough signatures. It would allow for patients with certain medical conditions to apply for a medical marijuana ID card and be prescribed medical marijuana. The program is designed to be regulated by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

Initiative 65-A was passed by the Mississippi Legislature and is an alternative medical marijuana amendment. It would restrict smoking marijuana to terminally ill patients, require pharmaceutical-grade marijuana products and treatment oversight by licensed physicians, nurses and pharmacists.

Supporters of Initiative 65 said the program would be self-funded through user fees, which means it won’t be paid for through taxes.

