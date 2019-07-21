Months in the making: WJTV to air one-and-only Republican debate Tue. night

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- WJTV 12 is hosting the one and only televised debate, featuring all three republican candidates for Mississippi governor.

On Tues. July 23, at 7 p.m., State Rep. Robert Foster, Lt. Governor Tate Reeves and former Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. will debate in our studio.

Viewers may have noticed that that anchors have not been in the regular studio this past week, as crews have been working to get it ready for the debate- changing lights, adding podiums, so that everything is just right for Tuesday.

To be part of the conversation before and during this Tuesday’s debate, we will be using the hashtag#msgopgovdebate.

If you’re looking to enjoy the debate alongside fellow politicos, you can attend a debate watch party at Sal and Mookie’s, hosted by Mississippi Today.

Regardless of where you watch, make sure to tune in! The debate can be seen on-air and online at WJTV.com.