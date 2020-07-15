MSGOP endorses two candidates for the Mississippi Supreme Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Republican Party has endorsed two candidates, Justice Josiah Coleman and Justice Kenny Griffis, to maintain their seats on the Mississippi Supreme Court. Both candidates will appear on the November ballot.
Justice Josiah Coleman is seeking a second term on the Mississippi Supreme Court after being first elected in November 2012.
Justice Kenny Griffis is seeking a full term on the Mississippi Supreme Court after being first appointed to the court by Governor Phil Bryant in February 2019.
Justices on the Mississippi Supreme Court serve eight-year terms.
