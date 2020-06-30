Myrlie Evers-Williams reacts to Mississippi state flag change

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, June 30, Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill to remove the Mississippi state flag, which featured the Confederate battle emblem.

Before the governor signed the bill, 12 News talked to Civil Rights Activist Myrlie Evers-Williams about the historic moment.

“Thankful, first of all, that the leadership in Mississippi has found it possible to eradicate a sign of separatism. My husband, Medgar Evers, paid the supreme price for liberty for the people in Mississippi, and particularly for his people, the people of color. Today is a day where I feel that we have become liberated, not only in mind, not only in thought, but also in deed. That is critically important, and it sends a message to all Mississippians. And it sends a message to the rest of the country that Mississippi is part of these United States of America,” she stated.

When asked about how her late husband would have reacted to the removal of the flag, Evers-Williams said, “Medgar would probably look at me and say, ‘It’s about time. It’s long overdue.’ But I know that he would be deeply moved, that Mississippi, the land of his birth, of my birth, has finally reached this point of becoming a real part of the dream, the promise of America.”

