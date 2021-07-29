Neshoba County Fair: Mississippi’s political leaders speak at event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Neshoba County Fair is underway, and on Thursday, July 29, Mississippi’s political leaders will speak at the event.

Here is the line up:

9:30 a.m. – Brent Bailey (R), Public Service Commissioner, Central District

9:40 a.m. – Kenny Griffis, Supreme Court Justice, District 1, Place 1

9:50 a.m. – Mike Chaney (R), Insurance Commissioner

10:00 a.m. – Shad White (R), State Auditor

10:10 a.m. – Michael Watson (R), Secretary of State

10:20 a.m. – Lynn Fitch (R), Attorney General

10:30 a.m. – Philip Gunn (R), Speaker of the House

10:40 a.m. – Tate Reeves (R), Governor

On Wednesday, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) spoke at the event. He discussed health care, job training programs and tax reform.