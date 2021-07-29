Neshoba County Fair: Mississippi’s political leaders speak at event

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Neshoba County Fair is underway, and on Thursday, July 29, Mississippi’s political leaders will speak at the event.

Here is the line up:

  • 9:30 a.m. – Brent Bailey (R), Public Service Commissioner, Central District
  • 9:40 a.m. – Kenny Griffis, Supreme Court Justice, District 1, Place 1
  • 9:50 a.m. – Mike Chaney (R), Insurance Commissioner
  • 10:00 a.m. – Shad White (R), State Auditor
  • 10:10 a.m. – Michael Watson (R), Secretary of State
  • 10:20 a.m. – Lynn Fitch (R), Attorney General
  • 10:30 a.m. – Philip Gunn (R), Speaker of the House
  • 10:40 a.m. – Tate Reeves (R), Governor

On Wednesday, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) spoke at the event. He discussed health care, job training programs and tax reform.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories