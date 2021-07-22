Neshoba County Fair to begin Friday

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Neshoba County Fair will kick off on Friday, July 23 and last until Friday, July 30.

Attendees can expect live music and entertainment, art shows, rodeos, livestock shows, a petting zoo for kids and more. All gates open and staffed until 6:00 a.m. No admission ticket will be sold after midnight.

Politicians will speak at Founders Square on Wednesday, July 28 and Thursday, July 29. The speakers include Governor Tate Reeves, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, Attorney General Lynn Fitch and State Auditor Shad White.

The full schedule of events can be viewed here.