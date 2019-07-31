Barbs, comparisons made during last speeches before the primary: Neshoba County Fair

The candidates for office during the second official day of speeches at the Neshoba County Fair took full advantage of their ten minutes in front of the podium.

From Insurance and Ag Commissioner to Secretary of State and Lt. Governor, each candidate hoped to capture the attention of the crowds during the last big event before Tuesday’s August 6 primary.

Each carefully rehearsed comparison, anecdote and barb aimed to capture votes here under the fans at the Pavilion.

WJTV 12’s Gerald Harris was there all day as candidates recounted their qualifications for office.