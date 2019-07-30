Neshoba County Fair: How many lemons does it take to make lemonade

One entrepreneurial couple puts the ‘squeeze’ on people at the fair every year. They own the “Lindsey’s Lemonade” stand on the midway and man, is that stuff good!

Our digital team wanted to find out exactly HOW many lemons it takes to make that cup of golden elixir.

Tara Thomas and Marcus James arrived at the fair and went directly to the stand to learn their secret.

Tara agrees it is the best lemonade ever. She was quickly schooled on how to make it, the right way.

Watch the video below for the full experience.