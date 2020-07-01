New design of Hospitality Flag includes “In God We Trust”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The creator of the Hospitality Flag, formerly known as the Stennis Flag, revealed a new design of the flag on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill to remove the state flag, which contained the Confederate battle emblem. A new design must bear the words “In God We Trust.” The former design of the Hospitality Flag did not include the words.

Laurin Stennis created the original design of the flag, which included 19 blue stars in the center on a white background, circling a larger blue star. The large blue star represents Mississippi as the 20th state in the union. There are also red vertical bars on either side of the stars.

A commission will be formed to choose a design for the next state flag.

A FLAG THAT FITS THE BILL. There are thousands of flags, car tags, and stickers already out there – across the state and across the country. Let’s build on rather than undo that momentum and branding. #putitup #mississippi #msleg pic.twitter.com/EaUj2SxqCI — Hospitality Flag (@HospitalityFlag) July 1, 2020

LATEST STORIES: