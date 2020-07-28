New members named to revamp Workforce Development Board

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s reconstituted State Workforce Investment Board (SWIB) will gain three new members when it next convenes: economic developer Pablo Diaz of Vicksburg, construction executive Nic Parish of Columbus, and Senate Economic and Workforce Development Committee Chairman David Parker of Olive Branch.

Senate Bill 2564, authored by Parker, improved SWIB by reducing it from 45 to 31 members, and requiring the vast majority—including the Chairman of the Board—be representatives from the business community. Small business representation is required. The legislation also tasked SWIB with setting up an Office of Workforce Development, and hiring an executive director to coordinate workforce development efforts across the State.

Parish and Diaz will serve as the two appointees of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann. The legislation requires they also serve as members of a seven-member Executive Committee charged with approving major decisions of the Office. Parker is Hosemann’s appointment from the Senate, and will serve as an ex-officio member.

For more information about SWIB, visit https://swib.ms.gov. For more information about Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, visit www.ltgovhosemann.ms.gov.

