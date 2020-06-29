Next steps in changing Mississippi state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Governor Tate Reeves expected to sign the bill to change the Mississippi state flag, there are questions about where the process goes from there.

Reeves, along with Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, will each appoint three people to form a commission. The commission will narrow down several flag designs to one option they see fit to represent and unite Mississippi.

The decision must be made by September 14, 2020. The new flag will be placed on the ballot in November 2020, and voters can choose if they approve of the flag.

If voters choose ‘no,’ the commissioner will go back and start from scratch by designing a different flag. That choice will appear on the next available elections until a majority of the state approves of the design.

The commission will include members of the Mississippi Economic Council, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History and experts with art backgrounds.

While the Stennis Flag, now known at the Hospitality Flag, has been a popular alternative to the current state flag, it does not qualify under the new bill because the next state flag is required to state “In God We Trust.”

The commission is expected to be picked in July 2020.

