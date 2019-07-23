Pizza and Politics: Debate watch party on tap in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — If you like your politics extra saucey, you can check out Tuesday night’s debate at a popular Jackson pizza restaurant.

Mississippi Today will host a watch party at 6:30 p.m. at Sal & Mookie’s, 565 Taylor St., in Jackson.

You’ll be able to watch the festivities alongside Mississippi Today’s political team of Larrison Campbell and Adam Ganucheau. In addition to hosting some debate-themed games, they’ll moderate a discussion after the broadcasts goes off the air.

You can get much more information on tonight’s debate by clicking here.