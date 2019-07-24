Poll: Who do you think won the #MSGOPGovDebate?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The only televised GOP gubernatorial debate of the primary season has ended. The candidates had the chance to speak and now it’s your turn for your voice to heard.

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves, former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. and state Rep. Robert Foster took part in this evening’s event.

Reeves has raised more money than anyone in the open race for governor, followed by Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood.

Eight candidates seeking the Democratic nomination, and Hood is not debating the others.

Party primaries are Aug. 6. If runoffs are needed, they will be Aug. 27.

The general election is Nov. 5.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)