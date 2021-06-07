Polling locations for City of Clinton’s municipal election

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton’s municipal election will take place on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some polling locations may have changed from the 2017 Municipal Elections. To determine your Ward and Polling location, visit the City of Clinton website at www.ClintonMS.org/VOTE.

Polling locations:

Ward 1

Clinton Fire Station #3 (across from Lovett Elementary)

Parking available at Northside Park

1669 W. Northside Drive

Ward 2

Wildwood Baptist Church

101 Auburn Drive

Ward 3

Traceway Park Administration Building

200 Soccer Row

Ward 4

Wood Activity Center

111 Clinton Boulevard

Ward 5

Clinton Public Works Building

525 Springridge Road

Ward 6

Clinton YMCA

400 Lindale Street