Remembering Senator Thad Cochran 1937 – 2019

Thad Cochran was the son of educators from Pontotoc, Mississippi. His life of public service would span 45-years in Congress, serving first in the House of Representatives and then the Senate.

He would become the tenth longest serving member in the history of the U.S. Senate, the second longest serving Congressman from Mississippi behind the late Jamie Whitten and served alongside nine Presidents.

His legacy is remembered by his peers not in years but in political acumen, an art for diplomacy and the willingness to lead by way of compromise and bipartisanship. He was- according to his fellow members, the very definition of a statesman.