Rep. Bennie Thompson named DNC Chairman

Politics
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Democratic and Republican National Conventions are coming up.

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) was named the National Democratic Convention Chairman. 12 News talked to him about plans for the convention.

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson (R-Miss.) was chosen to serve as a delegate at the RNC. He will also serve on the platform committee. The 12 News interview with Gipson will air on 12 News at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21.

