Republican Michael Guest wins reelection to U.S. House in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Republican U.S. Rep. Michael Guest will keep his seat in central Mississippi’s congressional district.

Guest, 50, defeated Democrat Dorothy “Dot” Benford, who has previously run unsuccessfully for several offices.

The former district attorney for Madison and Rankin Counties was elected to Congress in 2018. He campaigned as a supporter of law enforcement and has pushed himself as someone who would seek stronger immigration enforcement, saying it would help decrease illegal drugs. Guest serves on the Homeland Security Committee and the subcommittee on Border Security, Facilitation and Operations.

He worked as district attorney in Madison and Rankin counties from 2008 to 2018, after serving as assistant district attorney for almost 15 years.

