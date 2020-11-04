Republican Trent Kelly wins reelection to U.S. House in Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Republican U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly has won reelection in north Mississippi.

Kelly, 54, a former district attorney and Tupelo city prosecutor, has been in the House for the state’s 1st District since winning a 2015 special election. A brigadier general in Mississippi’s National Guard, Kelly serves on the House Armed Services Committee, the House Agriculture Committee and Military Personnel subcommittee.

Throughout his congressional career, he has advocated for higher military spending and better healthcare for veterans. He opposes abortion and has voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Kelly defeated self-described democratic socialist and first-time candidate Antonia Eliason, a law professor at the University of Mississippi. Eliason ran in support of “Medicare for All,” increasing minimum wage, marijuana legalization and the Green New Deal.

