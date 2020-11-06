JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) filed his response to a challenge to Initiative 65, in regards to medical marijuana.
The response said the Mississippi Supreme Court should dismiss the petitioners’ claim for lack of merit and/or on laches ground.
Last month, the City of Madison and Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler have filed an emergency petition before the Mississippi Supreme Court seeking a declaration that Initiative 65 was unconstitutionally brought to voters.
Mississippians voted in favor of Initiative 65 on November 3.
Click here to read the full document.
LATEST STORIES:
- 54th Annual CMA Awards face unprecedented changes during pandemic
- San Diego-Tijuana border residents say they’d be OK with Biden as president
- Parents say 5-year-old daughter who died from COVID-19 was ‘perfectly healthy’
- Secretary of State files response to petition over Initiative 65
- Silver Alert issued for West Point man