Secretary of State files response to petition over Initiative 65

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) filed his response to a challenge to Initiative 65, in regards to medical marijuana.

The response said the Mississippi Supreme Court should dismiss the petitioners’ claim for lack of merit and/or on laches ground.

Last month, the City of Madison and Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler have filed an emergency petition before the Mississippi Supreme Court seeking a declaration that Initiative 65 was unconstitutionally brought to voters.

Mississippians voted in favor of Initiative 65 on November 3.

Click here to read the full document.

LATEST STORIES: