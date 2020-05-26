Sen. Hyde-Smith cosponsors bill to stockpile U.S. reserves of critical medical supplies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Last week, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith helped introduce legislation to strengthen U.S. supply chains and establish domestic reserves of critical medical supplies for future public health emergencies.

Hyde-Smith is an original cosponsor of the Medical Supplies for Pandemics Act of 2020, which would begin to rebuild the Strategic National Stockpile and strengthen domestic personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturing to ensure better preparation for future public health emergencies.

“The coronavirus pandemic exposed risks in not maintaining a stronger U.S.-based infrastructure for critical medical supplies,” said Hyde-Smith. “This legislation would establish a framework to improve and renew the Strategic National Stockpile so that the health and wellbeing of Americans isn’t unfairly jeopardized by bad actors like China.”

S.3827, introduced by Senators Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), would authorize appropriations through FY2023 to implement a supply chain manufacturing flexibility program to:

· Create incentives to manufacture medical supplies domestically to enhance supply chain elasticity;

· Establish and maintain domestic reserves of critical medical supplies like PPE and diagnostic tests; and

· Work with medical supply distributors to refresh and replenish supply stocks held in reserve by the Strategic National Stockpile.