Sen. Hyde-Smith supports President Trump, ongoing vote count

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV) – On Friday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) issued a statement statement in support of President Trump. She also said she supports his effort to have a fair and legal assessment of outstanding votes in the 2020 presidential contest.

“I support President Trump as he stands his ground to demand that all votes cast lawfully in the presidential contest are vetted fairly and legally. We, the American people, will certainly accept an outcome reached in an open and legitimate process, which is what I believe the President is trying to ensure,” said Hyde-Smith.

