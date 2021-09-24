September 28 is National Voter Registration Day 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On September 28, Mississippi Votes will be hosting National Voter Registration Day 2021 events across the state of Mississippi as part of a massive nationwide effort to register hundreds of thousands of new voters.

“Every year is an election year in Mississippi, and we can’t afford to take any of them off,” said Mississippi Votes Executive Director Arekia Bennett. “Progress in Mississippi is only going to occur if we actively participate in the mobilization and education of our young citizens.”

Americans can register at hundreds of events across the nation and online.

WHERE: