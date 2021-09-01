September recognized as National Voter Registration Month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson has joined members of the National Association of Secretaries of State in observing September as National Voter Registration Month.

During the month of September, Watson along with government agencies and organizations across the country, will promote the importance of voting and the significance of keeping your voter registration information up-to-date.

“The right to vote is one of the greatest liberties in our country,” said Watson. “In 2020 alone, more than 113,000 Mississippians registered to vote. As of today, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported roughly 31,000 newly registered voters since January 1, 2021.”

National Voter Registration Day will be recognized on September 28, 2021.

To register to vote in Mississippi, you must be: