Judge rules all Tennessee polls must extend Super Tuesday hours in wake of tornado

Damaged vehicles and buildings are seen in East Nashville after a tornado hit the city in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Courtney Pedroza/The Tennessean via AP)

UPDATE:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A state Democratic Party spokeswoman says a judge has ruled that all Tennessee polls must extend Super Tuesday hours in the wake of tornado destruction.

The Tennessee Democratic Party had sued the Davidson County elections commission and Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office to extend voting hours in the tornado-stricken county.

The suit sought to extend polling hours from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Party spokeswoman Emily Cupples said voting locations in Davidson County opened an hour later, at 8 a.m., after an early morning tornado damaged more than a dozen polling places and voters were advised to go to other locations to cast ballots.

Cupples said some voters showed up at 7 a.m. but their polling locations weren’t open and they had to leave without being able to vote.