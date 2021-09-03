Torrence Mayfield announces candidacy for Hinds County sheriff

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Torrence Mayfield has entered the race for Hinds County sheriff.

The former police chief of Edwards said he has the right qualities to be elected the next sheriff of Hinds County.

“I am qualified because I am very personable, and I’m a no nonsense guy. That’s what you are going to have to have in that position. Not a behind the desk type of person. I will be out in the field in front leading by example,” he said.

Mayfield said he credits his success in law enforcement to the late Sheriff Lee Vance.

The special election will be held on Tuesday, November 2.