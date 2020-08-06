12 News to host Mississippi Town Hall on Aug. 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News will bring you a Mississippi Town Hall: A Conversation About Race.
A panel of qualified guests will talk about race relations and how we can work together.
The town hall will air on Thursday, August 13, at 7:00 p.m. 12 News’ Byron Brown will serve as the panel’s moderator.
You can email your questions to focused@wjtv.com.
