12 News to host Mississippi Town Hall on Aug. 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News will bring you a Mississippi Town Hall: A Conversation About Race.

A panel of qualified guests will talk about race relations and how we can work together.

The town hall will air on Thursday, August 13, at 7:00 p.m. 12 News’ Byron Brown will serve as the panel’s moderator.

You can email your questions to focused@wjtv.com.

