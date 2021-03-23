WJTV 12 News to host “Mississippi Town Hall: The Road to Normal”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced on Tuesday, March 23, that its television stations serving Mississippi will host an exclusive live Town Hall discussion, “Mississippi Town Hall: The Road to Normal,” on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. CT.

The town hall broadcast will feature Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and members of his administration, including State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

The town hall will be hosted by WJTV-TV anchor Byron Brown and will cover a range of topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the various vaccines now available and their distribution, and the state’s economic recovery. Questions will be posed to Governor Reeves’ team about what it plans to do over the next few months to help Mississippians recover. The questions will come from journalists at WJTV-TV and from viewers, who can submit their questions at townhall@wjtv.com and via social media using the hashtag #AskReeves.

The Town Hall will be hosted from the WJTV-TV studios in Jackson, MS, and will be simulcast on three Nexstar, Inc., television stations serving Mississippi including, WJLT-TV, WHLT-TV (CBS) in Hattiesburg, MS, and WREG-TV (CBS) in Memphis, TN. The broadcast will also be carried by KZUP-TV (IND), in Baton Rouge, LA, WXXV-TV (FOX, NBC), in Gulfport, MS, and WGBC-TV (NBC), in Meridian, MS. The television broadcast will take place from 7p.m. to 8 p.m. CT and will be live streamed on www.wjtv.com.

“This Town Hall is an important way for viewers to learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, the vaccine and plans for the economic recovery in our state,” said WJTV-TV and WHLT-TV Vice President and General Manager Jeff Guy. “We’re grateful to Governor Reeves and his staff for participating in this important broadcast.”