Treasurer McRae: Mississippi maintains strong credit rating

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Treasurer David McRae announced Mississippi has maintained its strong Aa2 credit rating from Moody’s. He said the credit rating helps ensure the state has access to advantageous financing, saving taxpayers money.
“As State Treasurer, I have a responsibility to do more with every taxpayer dollar spent, regardless of the economic environment in which we find ourselves. Throughout the ups and downs of the COVID economy, Mississippi maintained strong budgetary controls and responsibly managed our rainy day fund. Because of that, taxpayers have been rewarded with a strong credit rating that will help us secure more advantageous financing going forward, ultimately helping stretch every dollar a bit further,” McRae said.
In their report, Moody’s attributed the decision to maintain such strong a credit rating to “historically-stable revenue and strong financial controls that led to healthy fund balances.”