Tribal chief discusses new Mississippi state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians voted in favor of a new state flag member on Tuesday. One of the members of the Commission to Redesign the State Flag was Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Ben said he wasn’t sure how people were going to react to the new flag, which features a magnolia. He said he was happy that Mississippians voted in favor of the design.

“We can show the rest of the country, the state that is sometimes haunted by historical moments, we can bring into a bright moment to come together and to bring something positive like this for the state,” he stated.

The new flag still has to go through one more vote from state lawmakers during their 2021 session before it officially flies on government property.

LATEST STORIES: