Trump boat parade to be held at the Rez on Saturday

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers with Mississippi Boaters for Trump will host a parade on the Ross Barnett Reservoir on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

The event will start at noon on the Rankin County side of the reservoir. Organizers said they’re expected 500 to 700 boaters at the event.

The parade will travel at five to seven miles per hour for the route. Organizers said boaters will be parallel to the shoreline at a minimum of 300 yards, and boats must keep 50 feet between other boats.

