Trump campaign suing to stop Pennsylvania vote count

President Donald Trump speaks on election night in the East Room of the White House. Trump spoke shortly after 2am with the presidential race against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden still too close to call. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Trump campaign says it’s suing to stop the vote count in Pennsylvania over what it says is a lack of transparency and is seeking to intervene in a Supreme Court case.

Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick has won a third term in Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District in suburban Philadelphia.

Fitzpatrick beat Democrat Christina Finello.

Fitzpatrick is a former FBI agent who succeeded his brother in the seat. He brands himself as independent in the politically divided district.

He was one of just three House Republicans in the entire country running for reelection in a district won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016′s presidential contest.

