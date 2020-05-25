Trump threatens to move RNC without assurances from governor

(AP) – President Donald Trump is threatening to pull the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina if the state’s Democratic governor doesn’t immediately sign off on allowing a full-capacity gathering in August despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump’s tweets Monday about the RNC planned for Charlotte come just two days after the state recorded its largest daily increase in positive cases yet.

Gov. Roy Cooper allowed the state to enter a second phase of gradual reopening Friday with some further loosening of restrictions on hair salons, barbers and restaurants. But he said the state must continue to closely watch virus trends and has ordered entertainment venues, gyms and bars to remain closed.