Vicksburg mayor responds to Mississippi state flag vote

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – After a history making moment, there’s still a lot of emotions for people who are for and against the current Mississippi state flag, which bears the Confederate battle emblem.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., said he plans to endorse the red, white and blue ‘In God We Trust’ flag for the state.

Courtesy: MEC

“I think this represents all of us. It represents the future kids. It represents true believers, It represents the young,” explained Flaggs.

Unlike other cities in the state, the City of Vicksburg hasn’t flown the current state flag since 1997. He believes the new change will give Mississippi a new outlook and different perspective.

A commission will now be formed to pick a new design for the state flag.

