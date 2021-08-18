Warren County supervisors approve purchase of new voting machines

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Warren County supervisors approved the purchase of new voting machines, which will be provided by VotingWorks. According to the Vicksburg Post, VotingWorks is a non-partisan non-profit organization that builds open-source voting technology.

Warren County used a pilot of VotingWorks for absentee voting during the 2020 Presidential Election.

“We’ve been very pleased with the simplicity and service that we have received from VotingWorks. It’s made the whole process smoother and easier,” stated Sara Dionne, chair of the Election Commission.

The new system will replace the county’s aging direct-recording electronic voting machines with paper ballots for all voters. Leaders plan to implement the new system for the June 2022 primary election.