Week Five: Mississippi 2020 General Election absentee report

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Sunday, November 1, 2020, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 248,335 absentee ballots requested, 247,650 absentee ballots sent, and 231,031 absentee ballots received in the state of Mississippi for the 2020 General Election.

Click here to view county reports.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the requested total reflects the number of Mississippi voters who have requested an absentee ballot through their local Circuit Clerk’s Office. The sent total reflects the number of absentee ballots sent to voters from Circuit Clerk Offices. The received total reflects the number of completed absentee ballots returned to Circuit Clerk Offices.

Additional Reminders

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (November 3) and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count.

The Resolution Board can process absentee ballots at the opening of the polls on Election Day (7 a.m.).

County election officials can tabulate ballots at the closing of the polls on Election Day (7 p.m.).

The Secretary of State’s Office will not announce unofficial election results. As always, we will only announce and post certified election results submitted to our office by the counties.

Counties have ten (10) calendar days from Election Day to file certified results with our office. All certified election results from the 2020 Election Cycle will be posted here on our website.

Counties may announce unofficial totals as the results come in from each precinct on Election Day and as absentee ballots are tallied on Election Night. While these results are generally reliable, it is important to remember any results reported the night of the Election are not considered official, certified election results.

LATEST STORIES: