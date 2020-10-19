Week Three: Mississippi 2020 General Election absentee report

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Sunday, October 18, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 120,253 absentee ballots requested in Mississippi.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, 115,848 absentee ballots have been sent, and 89,499 absentee ballots have been received for the 2020 General Election.
Click here to view county reports.
Final 2016 General Election Absentee Totals
|Requested
|110,812
|Sent
|110,810
|Received
|102,915
|Accepted
|101,339
Important Election Dates
- Circuit Clerk Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday, October 24, 2020, to allow Mississippians the opportunity to absentee vote in person.
- The deadline for in-person absentee voting is Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 5 p.m.
- All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (November 3) and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count.
Click here to view a 2020 Election Calendar.
